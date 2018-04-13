Man dead, woman flown to hospital after vehicle hits tree in Pettis County

The crash happened at about 10:51 p.m. on westbound Missouri Highway B, just west of Ragar Road. (File photo)

A man has died and a woman life-flighted after a vehicle hit a tree late Thursday night in Pettis County, MO.

The crash happened at about 10:51 p.m. on westbound Missouri Highway B, just west of Ragar Road.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the 1999 Dodge began to skid and traveled off the right side of the roadway, hitting a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Callahan, 22, of Green Ridge, MO, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was life-flighted to a Columbia, MO, hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities did not say what caused the vehicle to skid.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.