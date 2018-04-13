Man dead, woman flown to hospital after vehicle hits tree in Pet - KCTV5

Man dead, woman flown to hospital after vehicle hits tree in Pettis County

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The crash happened at about 10:51 p.m. on westbound Missouri Highway B, just west of Ragar Road. (File photo) The crash happened at about 10:51 p.m. on westbound Missouri Highway B, just west of Ragar Road. (File photo)
PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has died and a woman life-flighted after a vehicle hit a tree late Thursday night in Pettis County, MO.

The crash happened at about 10:51 p.m. on westbound Missouri Highway B, just west of Ragar Road.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the 1999 Dodge began to skid and traveled off the right side of the roadway, hitting a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Timothy Callahan, 22, of Green Ridge, MO, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was life-flighted to a Columbia, MO, hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities did not say what caused the vehicle to skid.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.