Woman shot near Grandview shopping center during fight about relationship

A Kansas City woman has been hospitalized after being shot Thursday near a Grandview shopping center during a planned fight over a relationship.

The incident started when police received a call at about 8 p.m. about shots being fired at a parking lot in the 12100 block of S US 71 Highway.

Police say several Kansas City residents, most of them women in their 20s, had planned to meet in the parking lot to fight. Officers say the group was fighting about a personal relationship that had ended and another that had begun.

Officers say the fight suddenly escalated when two or more men began shooting towards the group.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the foot and left the scene. She was eventually was taken to an area hospital by a relative and is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

