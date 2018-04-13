Overland Park man charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of child

James Doyle, 37, is charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. (Johnson County Sheriff)

An Overland Park man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of exploitation of a child and possessing child pornography.

James Doyle, 37, is charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

A Johnson County court handed down the charges in February but Doyle was not arrested until 9:49 a.m. Thursday.

Court records indicate the crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017.

Doyle is being held on $50,000 bond.

