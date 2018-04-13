Overland Park man charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of child

As the work week ends, the Kansas City area is bracing for the chance of severe weather. Friday started warm, with temperatures in the mid-60s and highs are expected to climb into the mid-70s before the storms move in.More >
Kansas is posting the mugshots of people who owe back child support in an effort to shame them into paying or get tips on their location. The Wichita Eagle reported the program called “Child Support Evaders” features a website hosted on the Kansas Department for Children and Families showing people who owe more than $5,000 in late support. The website includes their name, photo, amount owed, number of children owed support. It also allows the public to submit t...More >
A woman has died after her motorcycle crossed the centerline of a Northland road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle on Thursday night.More >
Kansas City police are investigating an incident on 71 Highway involving a driver whose car was damaged by gunfire late Thursday afternoon.More >
The U.S. Marshals Service says a woman's obituary helped agents capture her fugitive son nearly four decades after he escaped from an Oklahoma prison.More >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >
A Kansas man has died following a wreck on Interstate 435 northbound near Shawnee Mission Parkway in Johnson County.More >
Robert L. Bluett III, 22, faces two counts of sexual contact with a student, a class E felony punishable by up to four years in state prison.More >
A Kansas City woman has been hospitalized after being shot Thursday near a Grandview shopping center during a planned fight over a relationship.More >
A busy metro highway, used by many every day, could use a bit of love. Drivers along a stretch of Interstate 70 have been noticing people using the side of the road as a dumping ground and now they're doing something about it.More >
