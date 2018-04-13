Rock the Parkway to feature thousands of runners, major road closures

Rock the Parkway is Kansas City’s largest half marathon and officials say the 2018 5K is going to be their biggest yet. (KCTV5)

Those needing to drive on Ward Parkway on Saturday will need to have a backup plan.

Thousands of runners will flood the Kansas City street for the Rock the Parkway half marathon.

Runners from 47 different states are flying in for the race.

Rock the Parkway is Kansas City’s largest half marathon and officials say the 2018 5K is going to be their biggest yet.

The Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain will be turned on early for the race as it is one of the best stops to watch the runners.

For those running in the race, there will be a running expo Friday until 7 p.m., located at 131st Street and State Line Road. Runners will pick up their race packet at the expo, which will feature vendors and information on other upcoming races.

The race course begins in front of the Burns & McDonnell building on Ward Parkway and Wornall Road and heads north on Ward Parkway all the way to 57th Street. From there, it circles around the neighborhood south of Loose Park before heading back down Ward Parkway.

“During the 7:30 to 9:30 time frame, Ward Parkway is going to be pretty much blocked east to west,” Rock the Parkway Event Director Brad Ziegler said. “Volunteers will be at each intersection, police will be at some of the major intersections and they will wave people through during breaks in runners, but it is a 7,000-person event so there’s not going to be a lot of breaks at least on the northbound part.”

Ward Parkway will be closed for two-to-three hours on Saturday.

The first streets will start closing shortly before the beginning of the race. Streets will open up north to south, starting with the area around Loose Park opening back up at about 9 a.m.

“People love being in those neighborhoods, with the beautiful homes and big trees, and this year for the first time in a few years, the Meyer fountain is going to be on during the race and so everyone is excited about that, that’s kind of the staple of that event,” Ziegler said.

Runners are expected to be finishing the race at about 11 a.m. at the Burns and McDonnell building. That’s about when Ward Parkway should reopen.

For those not running in the race but needing to get around it, backups are expected but there are options.

Drivers needing to go east to west drive down to Bannister Road or 95th Street on the south side, and up to the Plaza on the north side. State Line Road runs parallel to Ward Parkway and will remain open.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.