Hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes possible as severe weather nears Kansas City area

Late afternoon and evening activities and the evening commute could be affected by the severe weather as storms are expected to enter the metro at about 3 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. (KCTV5)

Hail, winds over 60 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes are possible during the severe weather event. (KCTV5)

As the work week ends, the Kansas City area is bracing for the chance of severe weather.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area through 1 p.m., with wind gusts over 40 miles per hour expected for the first half of the day.

Friday started warm, with temperatures in the mid-60s and highs are expected to climb into the mid-70s before the storms move in.

Hail, winds over 60 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes are possible during the severe weather event.

Late afternoon and evening activities and the evening commute could be affected by the severe weather as storms are expected to enter the metro at about 3 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Once the storms move east of the metro, they are expected to form a line, making damaging winds a bigger threat.

As the weekend arrives, metro temperatures drop into the 40s and are expected to stay cool throughout the weekend.

Chances for rain and snow showers are possible on Saturday and freezing drizzle is possible on Sunday morning.

For more weather information, click here.

Stay up-to-date on the go by downloading our StormTrack5 Weather App on your phone. It's free! Click here to download.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.