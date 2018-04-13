Schlitterbahn slide designer freed on bond in 10-year-old boy's - KCTV5

Schlitterbahn slide designer freed on bond in 10-year-old boy's death

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
John Schooley, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Caleb Schwab. (Dallas County Jail) John Schooley, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Caleb Schwab. (Dallas County Jail)
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has been released from the Wyandotte County Jail.

John Schooley, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Caleb Schwab.

Schooley was being held on $500,000 bond.

In his first Wyandotte County Court appearance, Schooley entered a plea of not guilty.

On April 6, Schooley was extradited to Kansas after being arrested and held in Texas.

Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, also pleaded not guilty last week to second-degree murder in Caleb's death.

A trial date for Henry and Schooley has been tentatively set for Sept. 10.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.