Schlitterbahn slide designer freed on bond in 10-year-old boy's death

The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has been released from the Wyandotte County Jail.

John Schooley, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Caleb Schwab.

Schooley was being held on $500,000 bond.

In his first Wyandotte County Court appearance, Schooley entered a plea of not guilty.

On April 6, Schooley was extradited to Kansas after being arrested and held in Texas.

Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, also pleaded not guilty last week to second-degree murder in Caleb's death.

A trial date for Henry and Schooley has been tentatively set for Sept. 10.

