Kansas City college students prepare for real-world disaster in Simulated Mass Casualty

Nearly 30 patients needed triage and treatment during the simulated mass casualty event. (KCTV5)

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, students applied their skills from the classroom to what could be a real-life emergency. (KCTV5)

Nursing, emergency management, and health management majors at Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley got hands-on training on Friday that will prepare them to save lives during a disaster.

For hundreds, it was their first time being put into what could be a real-life scenario, and it was an action-packed morning.

In Friday’s simulated event, which began at 9 a.m., a man walks into a parking garage and opens fire.

Students studying to be officers, firefighters, and nurses rushed in to help.

In an effort to make the event as lifelike as possible and to keep students from being able to prepare, organizers said the nature of the emergency was not be revealed until moments before the event.

Faculty controlled the dummies that served as the wounded victims needing help. They gave realistic reactions as a person would if they had been shot.

"I had to keep telling myself that it wasn't real, because you heard the gunshots and everything, because people were hiding and crying and screaming,” said Chloe Wistuba, who is studying to be an occupation therapy assistant. “You name it.”

Other staff acted as the victims. Nearly 30 “patients” needed triage and treatment during the simulated mass casualty event.

They said that, even though they helped coordinate the event, they weren’t expecting to learn a lesson from it themselves.

“It really makes you think,” said Terrell Tigner, Associate Dean at MCC- Penn Valley. “I’m sitting there and I’m looking for who I’m supposed to find and who is my actual patient. 'What kind of injuries does he have?'”

The hands-on experience was meant to help students who are studying to be first responders feel prepared to handle any kind of emergency.

The shooting scenario was something instructors said students can face in their field in real life. So, it's not just about applying their skills to an emergency but learning how to balance the pressure in a chaotic situation.

Between students, staff, and volunteers, a total of almost 250 people were involved on Friday.

