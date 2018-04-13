Woman dead after motorcycle crosses centerline in the Northland - KCTV5

Woman dead after motorcycle crosses centerline in the Northland

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A woman has died after her motorcycle crossed the centerline of a Northland road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle on Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 9:11 p.m. on Cookingham Drive, just west of Eastern Road.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old Kansas City, MO, woman, was driving east on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when she drifted across the centerline and into westbound traffic. The woman's motorcycle was hit, head-on, by an oncoming passenger car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the passenger car was not hurt.

Police do not know what caused the woman to drift into the westbound lanes.

