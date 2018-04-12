Police looking for missing man in Kansas City

Kansas City police are looking for a missing man.

Darren Womack, 55, was last seen in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes Road.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and khaki shorts and has a leg brace on his left leg.

Police say he's 5'7", weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Womack is a Type I Insulin dependent diabetic.

