Police looking for missing man in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO

Kansas City police are looking for a missing man. 

Darren Womack, 55, was last seen in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes Road. 

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and khaki shorts and has a leg brace on his left leg. 

Police say he's 5'7", weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. 

Womack is a Type I Insulin dependent diabetic. 

