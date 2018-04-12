Police find missing Kansas City man - KCTV5

Police find missing Kansas City man

Darren Womack, 55, had been last seen in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes Road. (KCPD) Darren Womack, 55, had been last seen in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes Road. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police have located a missing man. 

Darren Womack, 55, had been last seen in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes Road. 

Womack was found and returned home safely on Thursday night.

Womack is a Type-1 Insulin-dependent diabetic. 

