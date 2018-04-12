Police find missing Kansas City man

Darren Womack, 55, had been last seen in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes Road. (KCPD)

Kansas City police have located a missing man.

Darren Womack, 55, had been last seen in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes Road.

Womack was found and returned home safely on Thursday night.

Womack is a Type-1 Insulin-dependent diabetic.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.