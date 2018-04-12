Woman's vehicle struck multiple times by gunfire along Kansas City highway

Kansas City police are investigating an incident on 71 Highway involving a driver whose car was damaged by gunfire late Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday evening.

A woman driving a black four-door BMW car said she heard gunshots while driving on 71 Highway near Hickman Mills Road.

The woman was not injured, but she did discover her car was hit by gunfire.

The woman drove her bullet riddled car to a fire station located at East 75th Street and Prospect Avenue.

