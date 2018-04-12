One shot in parking lot at Raytown South Middle School

One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the parking lot of Raytown Middle School.

The person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Raytown School District.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. during a track meet involving three area schools.

Seventh and eighth-grade students were participating in the event.

It's unknown at this time if the victim was an adult or student.

