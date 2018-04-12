Man shot in stomach at Raytown South Middle School track meet

Raytown officers were sent about 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the 8400 block of 83rd Street for sounds of gunshots. (KCTV5)

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the parking lot of Raytown South Middle School.

Raytown officers were sent about 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the 8400 block of 83rd Street for sounds of gunshots.

The shooting happened during a track meet involving three area schools. Seventh and eighth-grade students were participating in the event.

When officers arrived several witnesses told them that someone had fired a gun in the parking lot then fled the scene in a small black compact car.

Raytown police were notified by Kansas City police that a man had been admitted to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim is recovering from a wound to the stomach. No other injuries were reported.

Raytown detectives say they are investigating several leads involving the identity of the suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

