Kansas governor signs ‘anti-swatting bill’ into law

On Thursday, Governor Colyer signed HB2581 into law, which increases penalties for “swatting” or other false alarms if a third party is injured because of the hoax.

“Swatting” is the action of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about an armed police response to a particular address.

This harassment tactic resulted in the death of Andrew Finch of Wichita in December 2017, after police were called to his home following a prank call allegedly placed by someone in California.

“We need to send a clear message that this behavior is unacceptable in our society,” said Governor Jeff Colyer. “It isn’t a prank. It isn’t a joke. It is a deadly, serious crime and this law makes it clear that we will treat it as such. What happened to Mr. Finch was unspeakably tragic, and we hope that this law will prevent any other innocent people from losing their lives as a result of this horrific behavior.”

“I am very pleased to think this legislation could possibly save lives,” said Lisa Finch, Andrew Finch’s mother.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.