Prosecutor: No charges against Wichita officer in deadly hoax call

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The police officer who fired the shot that killed a man during a hoax emergency call will not face criminal charges.

District Attorney Marc Bennett announced the decision Thursday, saying there was reasonable concern at the time Andrew Finch may have been armed with a weapon.

The unarmed 28-year-old Wichita man was shot Dec. 28 by police responding to a California man's hoax call about a killing and kidnapping at Finch's home.

Police have said Finch was told to keep his hands raised, but reached toward his waistline. An officer standing across the street shot him when he reached his hands up suddenly.

The shooting drew national attention to a practice called "swatting," in which a person makes up a false report to get responders to descend on an address.

