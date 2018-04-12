One dead following wreck on I-435 near Shawnee Mission Parkway

One person has died following a wreck on Interstate 435 northbound near Shawnee Mission Parkway in Johnson County.

It was a single motorcycle wreck that happened around 3:56 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The exit from I-435 northbound to Shawnee Mission Parkway eastbound is closed as a result of the wreck.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.