One dead following wreck on I-435 near Shawnee Mission Parkway

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

One person has died following a wreck on Interstate 435 northbound near Shawnee Mission Parkway in Johnson County. 

It was a single motorcycle wreck that happened around 3:56 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. 

The exit from I-435 northbound to Shawnee Mission Parkway eastbound is closed as a result of the wreck. 

