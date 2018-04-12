Independence school employee charged in sex case involving 2 students

An Independence school employee has been charged with two counts of sexual contact with a student.

Robert L. Bluett III, 22, faces two counts of sexual contact with a student, a class E felony punishable by up to four years in state prison.

According to court records filed on Thursday, the Children's Division contacted the Independence Police Department about a sex offense involving "William Chrisman High School staff and a student."

Police talked to the victim's mother, who told police that the student had "told her of sexual conversations and exchanged photos"

A second student told police that, on March 23, she met the defendant in a closed bathroom at William Chrisman High School and she engaged in oral sex with the defendant.

The school district has released the following statement:

“When an allegation was reported to a staff member, the district followed protocol and immediately reported this to the Missouri Children’s Division. The district takes student safety very seriously and the accused individual is no longer working for the Independence School District.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.