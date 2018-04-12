Kansas City man charged with fatally stabbing his father in Independence

Police are investigating after two men were found murdered inside an apartment early Thursday morning. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City man has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally stabbing his father in an Independence apartment.

The fatal stabbing of the defendant's uncle remains under investigation.

Curtis V. Lee, 39, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence police officers went to the 3500 block of S. Lynn Court in Independence.

There, Lee met officers at the door.

Police found brothers Clyde and Charles Burtin inside. Both appeared to have stab wounds.

A large knife with apparent dried blood on the blade was also found inside.

Lee told police that his father and uncle were arguing.

He said he went into his father's bedroom and they smoked a cigarette.

Lee told police that he told his dad, "It's going to be you or me.”

Lee said he then grabbed the knife and stabbed his father.

The prosecutor has requested a $200,000 cash bond.

