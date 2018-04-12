Missouri state senator writes Trump, urges him to tell Greitens to resign

A Missouri State Senator has written a letter to President Donald Trump, urging the president to ask Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign.

Missouri State Sen. Rob Schaaf (R-St.Joseph) posted the letter he wrote to Trump on Twitter.

A critic of Greitens, Schaaf has joined the chorus of elected officials from both the Republican Party and Democratic Party in calling for the governor to step down.

"So, Mr. President, we ask you to please join us in asking Governor Greitens to resign," Schaaf wrote in the letter to Trump. "There is a crisis here in Missouri, and it's just possible, even likely that if you do so, it might save Missouri from months of pain and shame dealing with all of this. There is no possible way, given the credible evidence uncovered by the House committee, that his continued service as Governor will be accepted as legitimate."

Greitens has called the investigation a "witch hunt."

Full letter:

