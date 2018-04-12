6-year-old still recovering after pickup crashes into family van

A 6-year-old’s family said there is a long road ahead as he recovers following a car crash.

While Nico sits inside the hospital, all his family can do is wait and pray.

For the Balstreri family, time is just one of the things standing in the way of his recovery.

“The biggest problem they have is they don’t know how bad everything is until the swelling goes down to the point where they can get in there,” said Angelo Balstreri.

Doctors at Children’s Mercy said he has a fractured skull and a shattered orbital socket.

Still, the family is staying positive.

“There’s no major concerns at this time of brain swelling or anything like that,” Balstreri said. “Recently got him out of sedation. Checking him for responses and making sure motor skills are there. He's going to have a very long haul.”

While driving home from a wedding on I-70 on Saturday night, a white Ford F-150 hit the family’s van, according to police.

The crash sent their car into the concrete barrier and sent Nico, his grandmother, and two others to the hospital.

Today, both Nico and his grandmother are still there.

“My mother and him are going to be dealing with some medical issues for quite some time,” said Balstreri.

Now, as the family begins the long process of getting better, they are continuing to keep their faith high as they wait for both of them to be able to come back home.

“Now we have some answers, feel better, feel they're both progressing the right way,” said Balstreri. “We've got some time ahead of us.”

If you’re interested in helping the family, they have set up a PayPal account.

Previous coverage:

6-year-old remains hospitalized after two-vehicle wreck in Kansas City

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.