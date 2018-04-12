Kansas launches website, posts mugshots of people owing back chi - KCTV5

Kansas launches website, posts mugshots of people owing back child support

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Some of the individuals on the "Child Support Evaders" website. (Kansas DCF) Some of the individuals on the "Child Support Evaders" website. (Kansas DCF)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV/AP) -

Kansas is posting the mugshots of people who owe back child support in an effort to shame them into paying or get tips on their location.

The Wichita Eagle reported the program called “Child Support Evaders” features a website hosted on the Kansas Department for Children and Families showing people who owe more than $5,000 in late support.

The website includes their name, photo, amount owed, number of children owed support. It also allows the public to submit tips anonymously on where the person might be located.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department for Children and Families tweeted that one individual had already been located due to an anonymous tip.

The initiative is among a growing number of similar programs around the country.

Arizona launched a campaign in 2016 to post on Facebook and Twitter the names and photos of individuals behind on support. Texas, Louisiana and Georgia also have similar programs.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. KCTV5 News contributed to this report.

