Construction of KU football's practice facility starts soon

University of Kansas officials say construction of a new multimillion-dollar indoor practice facility for football team will start soon. (AP)

University of Kansas officials say construction of a new multimillion-dollar indoor practice facility for football team will start soon.

The university is planning a $26 million indoor practice area as part of a $300 million renovation project for Memorial Stadium. The project is funded entirely by private donations.

Spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the new practice facility would be built on the west side of the stadium.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the site covers part the parking lot directly west of the stadium and what is currently open space.

Barcomb-Peterson said the project would require around 80,000 to 90,000 cubic yards of dirt to be hauled off the site. That hauling should begin in one to two weeks and conclude by July, weather permitting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.