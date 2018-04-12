Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in downtown Kansas City - KCTV5

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in downtown Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning after stuck by a vehicle in downtown Kansas City. (KCTV5) A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning after stuck by a vehicle in downtown Kansas City. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in downtown Kansas City.

It happened about 9:15 a.m. near Sixth and Main streets near the River Market. Police closed the eastbound I-70 exit to Main Street while they investigated.

The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

No other information was immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.