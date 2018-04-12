Pedestrian death in downtown Kansas City ruled a suicide

A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning after stuck by a vehicle in downtown Kansas City. (KCTV5)

The investigation of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday in downtown Kansas City has been ruled a suicide.

It happened about 9:15 a.m. near Sixth and Main streets near the River Market. Police closed the eastbound I-70 exit to Main Street while they investigated.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian jumped over a chain link fence that runs along the east side of Main Street down to Sixth Street. The driver of a car was traveling east on Sixth Street and saw something fall onto the pavement and tried to slow down.

The driver told police he ran over the object with his wheels, stopped and saw it was a person when he got out of his vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

