Public offered $3,000 reward to solve man's murder in Kansas City, KS

A $3,000 reward is now available seeking information leading to an arrest in a March homicide.

KC Alexander J. Gillespie was shot and killed on March 11 in the 6300 block of Tauromee Avenue in Kansas City, KS.

Police responded about 1:30 p.m. to an accident at the location and found Gillespie dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was found in a white Chevrolet Suburban that had struck a tree.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

