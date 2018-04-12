Public offered $3,000 reward to solve man's murder in Kansas Cit - KCTV5

Public offered $3,000 reward to solve man's murder in Kansas City, KS

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KC Alexander J. Gillespie was shot and killed on March 11 in the 6300 block of Tauromee Avenue in Kansas City, KS.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A $3,000 reward is now available seeking information leading to an arrest in a March homicide.

KC Alexander J. Gillespie was shot and killed on March 11 in the 6300 block of Tauromee Avenue in Kansas City, KS.

Police responded about 1:30 p.m. to an accident at the location and found Gillespie dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was found in a white Chevrolet Suburban that had struck a tree.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

