Final 'She's A Pistol' shooting defendant sentenced

The wife of a Shawnee, KS gun store owner hoped to finally get closure Thursday after her husband was murdered inside the store in 2015.

Becky Bieker decided to close She’s A Pistol in 2016 after operating costs became too high.

On Thursday, the final defendant, De’Anthony Wiley, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Wiley pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in February. He is one of four men, now convicted of first-degree murder in the case.

Prosecutors say the men plotted to rob the gun store that Bieker owned with her husband, Jon Bieker.

According to court testimony, the men entered the store and confronted Becky. That’s when Jon come out of a back room and began firing shots.

Becky Bieker was hit and knocked unconscious.

Three men, including Wiley, were shot during a shootout with Jon. Wiley fired the shot that took Jon’s life.

Bieker recently posted about the sentencing on the She’s A Pistol Facebook page, saying:

“It will never be enough time served for killing someone in cold blood to avoid having to work for a decent life. But... It is good to know they most likely will never experience a day of freedom again in their lives.”

Wiley was in a Johnson County courtroom on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The three other defendants, Nicquan Midgyett, Hakeem Malik and Londro Patterson, received sentences of 25 years to life in prison.

