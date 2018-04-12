Two men found murdered inside Independence apartment - KCTV5

Two men found murdered inside Independence apartment

Police are investigating after two men were found murdered inside an apartment early Thursday morning.

Officers were called about 2:45 a.m. to an apartment in the 3500 block of South Lynn Court. Investigators have not said how the men died.

One person is being questioned by police, but officers are not calling that person a suspect.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

