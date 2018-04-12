Man arrested after attempting to kidnap ex-girlfriend near Olath - KCTV5

Man arrested after attempting to kidnap ex-girlfriend near Olathe Hyvee

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend near an Olathe Hyvee on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 9:33 p.m. in the 18100 block of W 119th Street.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle after getting off work at a Hyvee in the area when a 37-year-old man approached her.

The woman says the man attempted to force her into a vehicle but, after a struggle, she broke free and called police.

Officers found the man and took him into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

