Man arrested after attempting to kidnap ex-girlfriend near Olathe Hy-Vee

The incident happened at about 9:33 p.m. in the 18100 block of W 119th Street. (File photo)

A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend near an Olathe Hy-Vee on Wednesday night.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 18100 block of West 119th Street.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle after getting off work at a Hy-Vee in the area when a 37-year-old man approached her.

The woman says the man attempted to force her into a vehicle but, after a struggle, she broke free and called police.

Officers found the man and took him into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.