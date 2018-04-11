One dead following wreck on I-35, Admiral in Kansas City - KCTV5

One dead following wreck on I-35, Admiral in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
KC Scout KC Scout
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has died following a wreck on Interstate 35 near Admiral Boulevard. 

The wreck was reported just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. 

I-70 westbound past I-35 northbound is closed in the area due to the wreck. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.