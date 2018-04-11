After release of report, a bipartisan call for Gov. Eric Greitens to resign

Reaction to the Missouri House’s investigation findings of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are pouring in from both sides of the aisle.

The front runners in the race for U.S. Senate in Missouri have called on Greitens to step down.

The favorite for the GOP nomination, Attorney General Josh Hawley released the following statement:

The House Investigative Committee’s Report contains shocking, substantial, and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing by Governor Greitens. The conduct the Report details is certainly impeachable, in my judgment, and the House is well within its rights to proceed on that front. But the people of Missouri should not be put through that ordeal. Governor Greitens should resign immediately.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill called on Greitens to step down:

I have read the official report from the Republican led Missouri House investigation, including the sworn testimony. It is clearly time to put the interests of the people of Missouri first. The Governor should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 12, 2018

WATCH: The Latest: Greitens accuser states she was never offered money for silence

Democratic State Representative Peter Meredith weighed in on the findings 20 minutes before Greitens made his statement.

I’ve read enough. Resign now or be impeached. — Peter Merideth (@PeterforMO) April 11, 2018

KMOV's Russell Kinsaul spoke with Democratic Rep. Deb Lavenear who said, “It’s a sad day for Missouri.” Rep. Lavender went on to say the report is graphic, woman is credible & the governor should resign.

Democratic Rep. Rep. Deb Lavender emerged from briefing on the investigation of @GovGreitensMO and said “It’s a sad day for Missouri.” Said the report is graphic, woman is credible & the governor should resign.” #MOLeg @KMOV pic.twitter.com/auq2ecaELt — Russell Kinsaul (@russellkinsaul) April 11, 2018

I asked one Republican lawmaker leaving the report briefing for a reaction - "Character" - is all he said. #kmov — Matt Sczesny KMOV (@KMOVMatt) April 11, 2018

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (D-Kansas City) called for the governor to resign:

“For the good of the state, Eric Greitens must immediately resign."



House Minority Leader @GailBeatty (D-Kansas City) is calling for @EricGreitens to resign. #moleg #mogov



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/20SaqLSPpt — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 11, 2018

State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. (D-St. Louis) also called for Greitens to step down:

The Governor has to resign period!!! I have tried to let the process play out, but after hearing those horrible details smh! It’s time to go! I don’t do politics, I’m here for the people! I am pissed! — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) April 11, 2018

Missouri State Senator Rob Schaaf (R - St. Joseph) tweeted a photo of a fork, alluding to a previous tweet he made about "sticking a fork" in Greitens' political career:

Democrat Doug Beck called on Greitens to resign:

Upon reviewing the report from the Special Committee on Oversight, I believe that out of respect for the people of Missouri and the well- being of his family, the Governor should resign immediately. We are in the last five weeks of the legislative session and legislators’ time would be better spent on the work of the people instead of his endless scandal which has a cost to taxpayers in both time and money. If the Governor does not resign immediately then the House of Representatives should take the appropriate steps to restore dignity to the Office of the Governor.

Democratic Sen. Jamliah Nasheed released the following statement also calling on Greitens to resign:

Today's report from the House Special Investigative Committee only strengthens my resolve to bring an end to the damage Governor Greitens has done to our state. Gov. Greitens has to go. He is not the victim in this case and his contention otherwise is not only a cheap attempt to switch the narrative, but also pathetic and offensive to the real victims. Missourians thought they voted for a person of character and integrity and instead they got a man who compromised the integrity of the governor's office.

Republican State Representative Steve Cookson of Poplar Bluff released a statement saying, "I would just say where, part of the place where I represent character is important and we'll find out if character is important and we'll find out if character is important to the rest of the state of Missouri."

Republican State Rep. Kevin Engler of Farmington said, "I've been disappointed with the governor on the whole thing I don't know if this changes the name of the game."

I can’t get my head around a man’s character that would put his wife and children through this kind of pain. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 11, 2018

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson released the following statement:

With the recent events that have distracted our great state, I want to say with all sincerity that it is time to unite and put aside our differences. Over the course of several months, it has been a trying time for many people. My heart goes out to the families involved. However, all Missourians must continue to stay focused on the task at hand – moving Missouri forward. We owe it to ourselves and generations to come.

