Hawley, McCaskill call for Greitens to resign

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R-MO) are calling for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign following the release of an investigative report.

The report, released by a special committee made up of members from the Missouri House of Representatives, alleges Greitens was the aggressor in an unwanted sexual encounter with his mistress. Greitens, who again called the affair a mistake, said it was consensual.

McCaskill said she read the report.

“I have read the official report from the Republican led Missouri House investigation, including the sworn testimony," McCaskill said. "It is clearly time to put the interests of the people of Missouri first. The Governor should resign.”

Hawley also called for him to resign.

“The House Investigative Committee’s Report contains shocking, substantial, and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing by Governor Greitens," Hawley said. "The conduct the Report details is certainly impeachable, in my judgment, and the House is well within its rights to proceed on that front. But the people of Missouri should not be put through that ordeal. Governor Greitens should resign immediately.”

In its report, the special investigative committee looking into alleged misconduct by Greitens stated it does not have any evidence of the photo allegedly taken by the governor during a sexual encounter for blackmail purposes.

The report did state the committee finds the accuser, identified in the document as Witness 1, to be credible.

Greitens added in comments Wednesday that the report on an investigation into his extramarital affair with his hairdresser is "full of lies," citing a "political witch hunt."

