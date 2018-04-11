Four preseason opponents announced for Chiefs - KCTV5

Four preseason opponents announced for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced its 2018 preseason schedule on Wednesday. 

Dates and times have not been announced yet, but the the Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the preseason opener, then travel to Atlanta and Chicago. 

The Chiefs will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Arrowhead Stadium to complete the 2018 preseason. 

All four games will air on KCTV5. 

