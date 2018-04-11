City leaders oppose tax cap in Kansas City - KCTV5

City leaders oppose tax cap in Kansas City

By Chris Oberholtz
By Betsy Webster
Kansas City leaders are fighting a bill that's being considered by Missouri lawmakers. If passed, it would put a cap on how much the city can tax residents.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Kansas City leaders are fighting a bill that's being considered by Missouri lawmakers.

If passed, it would put a cap on how much the city can tax residents.

There are obvious reasons why the people speaking out are opposed. A quarter of the city’s budget - 25 percent - comes for sales taxes.

At the police department, police and fire salaries are at stake. They take up a huge chunk of the city’s general operating fund.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James chose a fire station as the spot to make his points. A voter-approved fire sales tax-funded the construction of six new fire stations and renovations of six more. 

Speaking of construction, representatives from building trades groups were also there to show their opposition to the tax cap.

Just a week ago, almost 80 percent of voters approved a sales tax to make improvements to the aging Buck O’Neil Bridge. James cited that when saying the state’s cap would be stepping not just on the city’s funding but also its voters’ values

“I am constantly amazed and extremely pleased that the people of this city have chosen time and time again to take those steps to tax themselves in order to build the city that they want and the city that we know," he said.

The mayor also suggested that the city wouldn’t need a local tax if the lawmakers considering this cap could come up with a better infrastructure plan.

“I’m not asking the state legislature for anything other than to simply leave us alone," James said.

