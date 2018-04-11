UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old woman found by Kansas City police

UPDATE: Kansas City police say a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing was found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Dione D. Jackson-Griffin, 20, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on April 10 near the Kansas City Zoo.

She was wearing a brown coat with furry hood, a blue shirt, tan pants, and tan house shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Police say her vehicle, a black 2008 Dodge Caliber, was located at Longview Community College in Lee's Summit.

Jackson-Griffin is 5'4" and weighs about 108 pounds, according to police.

Please call police if you see her.

