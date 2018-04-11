Police purse snatcher caught on camera Independence Hy-Vee

Investigators say a man took an elderly woman's blue purse out of her shopping cart about 4 p.m. on March 30. This was at the store located at U.S. Highway 40 and Noland Road. (Independence Police Department)

New video shows what police say was a purse theft at an Independence Hy-Vee.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have any information.

