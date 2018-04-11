No more Necco Wafers? America's least-favorite candy suddenly becomes fan favorite

There's a big run on Necco Wafers, the colorful candies made by a Massachusetts company. (AP)

The candy has never been one of the biggest sellers in the country. But word that the Massachusetts company is at risk of shutting down has spiked sales by 63 percent.

The company needs to find a buyer by August. It's the oldest continuously operating candy maker in the country at 170 years old.

Necco also makes Mary Janes, Clark Bars, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Sweethearts.

The Boston Globe reports 23-year-old Katie Samuels reached out to candy wholesaler Candystore.com to offer her 2003 Honda Accord for all of their stock. Samuels says she has childhood memories of pretending the candies were communion at her grandmother's home.

In March, Necco announced that 395 workers could be laid off if the company does not find a buyer.

Nevertheless, Candystore.com did not accept her offer in what they're calling "The Great Necco Wafer Panic," but she did manage to buy four dozen rolls of the wafers.

