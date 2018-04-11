Mother charged in crash that killed daughter in Lee's Summit - KCTV5

Mother charged in crash that killed daughter in Lee's Summit

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (AP) -

A woman faces a felony charge for her role in a car wreck that killed her daughter and injured eight of her children and grandchildren last year.

The Kansas City Star reports that 58-year-old Pamela Byrd was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter Tuesday for running a stop sign that led to the September crash in Lee's Summit. Byrd's daughter, Tracy Pycior, was killed in the collision.

Court records show Byrd was driving a van with 11 passengers when she ran the stop sign. A truck struck Byrd's van, injuring three of her children and five of her grandchildren.

Byrd's daughter, Nikki Robbins, says her mother is innocent. She says Byrd has been diagnosed with cancer, which may have affected her vision at the time.

Byrd faces up to four years in prison.

