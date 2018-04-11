Butler man killed in head-on crash with semi in Bates County

The crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52, just east of Route O. (File photo)

A 62-year-old Butler man has died after his vehicle crossed the center line of a Bates County highway and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The crash happened about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 52 just east of Route O.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Western Star tractor-trailer was driving west on Hwy. 52 when a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driving east, traveled into the westbound lanes and hit the semi head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Brad Colin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities transported the driver of the semi to a Kansas City area hospital with minor injuries.

