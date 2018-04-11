Suspect accidentally recorded himself saying he killed Kansas City lawyer, police say

Tom Pickert, 39, was shot and killed in front of his house just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 25 on 66th Terrace just east of Wornall Road. Police say he went for a walk and was shot as he returned to his home. (Submitted)

Murder charges have been filed after a prominent Kansas City lawyer was killed last year on the front porch of his own Brookside home.

David G. Jungerman, 80, faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the October 2017 fatal shooting of Thomas Pickert. Prosecutors requested that Jungerman continue to be held on no bond.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded at 8:07 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, to a Kansas City residence.

They found Pickert's body on the front walk. He had been shot once by a .17 caliber bullet.

Before the shooting, Pickert had obtained a jury verdict in the amount of $5.75 million against Jungerman, of Raytown on behalf of his client. The day before the murder, Jungerman was served property liens by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A white van was tracked traveling from near Raytown to the victim’s neighborhood, according to court records.

Jungerman owns a white van and told the media that no one used his van that day and that he had the only key to that van. A witness -- a man walking his dog -- told police that he saw an older white man with grey hair standing behind an idling white van. The man then parked the van directly across from the victim’s house. The witness also stated the man wore khaki pants and a tan jacket darker than the pants.

The fatal bullet, according to court records, was identified as a .17 caliber round, a relatively rare caliber.

On March 8, 2018, a search warrant was obtained for Jungerman’s car. Under the passenger seat, an unspent .17 caliber bullet was located. A witness told police that he had a conversation with Jungerman in March 2018. During that conversation, Jungerman stated he had killed a lawyer with a gun and gotten away with it. He did it because the lawyer stole his money.

Recently, police executed search warrants, according to court records, at Jungerman's home and business.

At his business, police found a print out from the Jackson County property tax database. It showed Pickert 's home address. An Olympus audio recorder with a recording was recovered. The first part of the recording captured a court hearing that Jungerman attended in November 2017. But after the hearing, the recorder continued to run. Later, Jungerman talked to his employee about a .17 caliber rifle and about killing the victim.

