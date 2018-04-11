Woman dies after vehicle pushed off I-35 in DeKalb County, MO

The crash happened at about 10:53 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35 two miles north of Cameron, MO. (AP)

A Missouri woman was killed late Tuesday night in DeKalb County after a rollover wreck.

The victim has been identified as Constance Huff, 32, of Kidder, MO.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35 two miles north of Cameron.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Ford 500 was driving south when a 2005 International hit it from behind and forced it off the east side of the road. After leaving the road, the Ford rolled and came to rest on its top in the median, facing east.

Huff was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the International was uninjured.

