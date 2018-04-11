FBI investigate Northland bank robbery

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials say the North American Savings Bank, located in the 7000 block of NW Barry Road was robbed at about 9:05 a.m. (KCTV5)

The FBI is investigating after a Northland bank was robbed Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a man enter the North American Savings Bank, 7012 NW Barry Rd., at 9:05 a.m. and verbally demanded money from the teller. He had a yellow hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head

The suspect placed an undisclosed amount of cash in a pink bag and fled the bank. He was seen traveling west on Barry Road in a silver four-door passenger vehicle.

The man was said to be white, approximately 35-45 years of age, 6'4" tall with a medium build.

No injuries were reported.

