FBI investigate Northland bank robbery

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The FBI is investigating after a Northland bank was robbed Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a man enter the North American Savings Bank, 7012 NW Barry Rd., at 9:05 a.m. and verbally demanded money from the teller. He had a yellow hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head

The suspect placed an undisclosed amount of cash in a pink bag and fled the bank. He was seen traveling west on Barry Road in a silver four-door passenger vehicle. 

The man was said to be white, approximately 35-45 years of age, 6'4" tall with a medium build.

No injuries were reported.

