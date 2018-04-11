Kansas City's first all-girl charter school to open fall 2019

The school’s focus is to have a strong science, technology, arts and mathematics programs. (CBS)

Kansas City's educational landscape will soon feature a brand-new school and all of its students will be girls.

The city's newest all-girls school is expected to open its doors by fall of 2019.

But before that happens, there is still a lot left to do.

“We really want this to be a neighborhood school,” Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy board chair Christine Kemper said.

The Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy will be in northeast Kansas City but an exact location has not been determined.

Officials say the school will have 20 to 25 students in each class, with four to five core content teachers in its first year.

The school’s focus is to have a strong science, technology, arts and mathematics programs.

“What we don’t want to do, is make a choice for them by not providing that level of rigorous education where they don't have the options that they really should,” said Tom Krebs, CEO of KCGPA.

The school’s board will feature Mayor Sly James and a 27-year veteran of the police force.

While enrollment for the school has not yet opened, the school board chair says the interest is very much there.

“People write and say, ‘I want to send my girls to your school,’ or they say, ‘I want to come teach at your school,' and we have to say, ‘We're not open yet but give us your name and we'll be in touch,’” Kemper said.

School leaders plan to open the school with 100 fifth grade students by fall of 2019. They hope to grow one grade per year through the 12th grade.

