Wanted:James Vess

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

James Vess is wanted on a Polk County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

His original sex offense happened in 1996 in Joplin and involved the molestation of a 7-year-old girl.

His last known address was near Truman Road and Cherry Street in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Vess is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

He has been known to use the alias of James Johnson, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

