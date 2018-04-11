Man charged after triple murder in Kansas City, KS

Mondale Douglas is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $1 million bond. (Wyandotte County Jail)

A 27-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Wyandotte County.

Mondale Douglas is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said the incidents occurred on or about April 2.

Police were called about 10:30 a.m. April 3 to 11th Street and Tenny Avenue after three men were found dead inside a duplex. A neighbor saw one of the men laying in the doorway to the house and was on his way to call police when officers arrived.

The victims were identified as 51-year-old Edward A. Rawlins, 46-year-old David C. Rawlins and 40-year-old Addrin C. Coats.

