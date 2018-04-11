Merriam police looking for missing 19-year-old

Trinecsua Waters was last seen April 9 with friends at the QuikTrip on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster. (KCTV5)

Merriam police are asking for help in locating a missing 19-year-old girl.

Trinecsua Waters was last seen April 9 with friends at the QuikTrip on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster.

Her mother contacted police and said she was missing.

She was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and a colorful scarf at the time of her disappearance.

Please call police at 913-782-0720 if you see her.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.