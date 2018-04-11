Merriam police locate missing 19-year-old

Trinecsua Waters was last seen April 9 with friends at the QuikTrip on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster. (KCTV5)

Merriam police say they have located a missing 19-year-old girl.

Trinecsua Waters was last seen April 9 with friends at the QuikTrip on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster. Her mother contacted police and said she was missing.

Police say she was located Wednesday and is now safe with family

