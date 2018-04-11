Merriam police locate missing 19-year-old - KCTV5

Merriam police locate missing 19-year-old

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Jennifer Feick, News Producer
Connect
Trinecsua Waters was last seen April 9 with friends at the QuikTrip on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster. (KCTV5) Trinecsua Waters was last seen April 9 with friends at the QuikTrip on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster. (KCTV5)
MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -

Merriam police say they have located a missing 19-year-old girl.

Trinecsua Waters was last seen April 9 with friends at the QuikTrip on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster. Her mother contacted police and said she was missing.

Police say she was located Wednesday and is now safe with family

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.