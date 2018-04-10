KU on indictment: It "does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff"

The University of Kansas men's basketball program is included in a newly released federal indictment.

The charging documents filed out of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York claim thousands of dollars were funneled to the mother of a top high school recruit.

According to a news release from the attorney's office, families of six student-athletes allegedly received payments to attend four different universities, including KU.

Prosecutors say an Adidas representative agreed to pay $90,000 to the family of a Kansas recruit and $40,000 to a recruit at North Carolina State.

Prosecutors say money helped secure the players' commitments to play college basketball at the schools and ensured the North Carolina State recruit signed an Adidas sponsorship deal when he entered the NBA. He entered the draft last June.

Court documents accused former Adidas executive James Gatto and a group of individuals of conspiring to "“illicitly funnel approximately at least $90,000 from Company-1 to the mother of a top high school basketball player ("Parent-3"). The payments were made in connection with a commitment by the student-athlete to attend the University of Kansas, a school sponsored by Company-1, and with the expectation that the student-athlete would ultimately sign with Company-1 upon entering the NBA.”

The University of Louisville, University of Miami and North Carolina State are also listed in the indictment.

The indictment references a “surprise” commitment decision on August 30, 2017.

The indictment also states there was an effort to conceal the payments from officials at the university.

"The payments described herein were designed to be concealed, including from the NCAA and officials at the University of Kansas, in order for the scheme to succeed and for the student ­athletes to receive athletic scholarships from the University of Kansas," the indictment reads.

The University of Kansas, in a statement, said it was "listed as a victim" in the indictment.

“Earlier today, we learned that the University of Kansas is named as a victim in a federal indictment," the university said in a statement. "The indictment does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff. We will cooperate fully with investigators in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

At a season ending banquet in Lawrence held on Tuesday night, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self spoke about the development.

"I did not see anywhere nor do I believe that we were thought of to be anything other than a victim," Self said.

Self added that it’s disappointing because it put a damper on what should have been an evening focused on the accomplishments of this team.

The names of the six players are not listed in the indictment.

Below is the federal indictment:

