KU men's basketball listed in new federal indictment in investigation

The University of Kansas men's basketball program is part of a federal indictment against several college basketball teams.

The charging documents filed out of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York claim thousands of dollars were funneled to the mother of a top high school recruit.

According to a news release from the attorney's office, families of six student-athletes allegedly received payments to attend four different universities, including KU.

Court documents accused former Adidas executive James Gatto and a group of individuals of conspiring to "“illicitly funnel approximately at least $90,000 from Company-1 to the mother of a top high school basketball player ("Parent-3"). The payments were made in connection with a commitment by the student-athlete to attend the University of Kansas, a school sponsored by Company-1, and with the expectation that the student-athlete would ultimately sign with Company-1 upon entering the NBA.”

The University of Louisville, University of Miami and North Carolina State are also listed in the indictment.

The indictment references a “surprise” commitment decision on August 30, 2017.

The indictment also states there was an effort to conceal the payments from officials at the university.

"The payments described herein were designed to be concealed, including from the NCAA and officials at the University of Kansas, in order for the scheme to succeed and for the student ­athletes to receive athletic scholarships from the University of Kansas," the indictment reads.

The names of the six players are not listed in the indictment, but Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Josh Jackson is one of the players.

Below is the federal indictment:

