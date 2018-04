The Kansas City Royals have placed outfielder Alex Gordon on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip labral tear. (AP)

The team said it is retroactive to Monday.

To take Gordon’s place on the roster, the Royals have recalled outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A Omaha.

Almonte, 28, was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on April 2. He will wear uniform No. 45 with Kansas City.

